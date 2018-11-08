Image copyright Buckfastleigh Fire Station Image caption Joe Cartwright attended a fire with his hair half cut

A firefighter who left a barbers mid-haircut to attend a hay bale blaze has been criticised on social media for his appearance.

Joe Cartwright, 31, was having a trim in Buckfastleigh, Devon, when his pager buzzed for a shout in Ashburton.

Photos on Facebook won remarks such as: "Who are these people that can't bear to book off for 30 minutes?!"

Mr Cartwright said: "It's quite funny, but they obviously don't know what the job involves."

Image copyright Joe Cartwright Image caption Joe Cartwright said some of the comments were from people sitting behind a computer screen all day

More news and stories from Devon

Among the messages were: "Get your hair cut a day you're not on call", and "Just book off for half an hour."

But there were also messages of support such as "Well done that firefighter", and "Well done buddy! No matter what ppl say."

Mr Cartwright said: "Some of the comments are upsetting but they are probably from people who are just sitting behind a computer all day.

"I'm on call 24 hours a day, it is a huge commitment to make but I love it because it's hanging out with your mates and helping people."

After the job in Ashburton he went back to Buckfastleigh to finish his hair cut.