Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption The judge described the attack by Darryl Clough, Andrew Moore and Marcus Heart as "unrelenting violence".

A gang who kidnapped and tortured man over a £100 drug debt have been jailed.

The three men, from Plymouth, broke Glenn Mullen's nose and snapped his fingers, before throwing him in a river, Exeter Crown Court heard.

They were caught after putting online a video of the attack, which features one gang member dancing to a pop song as Mr Mullen begged for mercy.

Mr Justice Dingemans said they subjected Mr Mullen to "unrelenting violence", in the attack in March.

Darryl Clough, 28, Marcus Hart, 25, and Andrew Moore, 37, kidnapped Mr Mullen from Plymouth city centre and drove him onto Dartmoor in a taxi, the court heard.

All three had denied false imprisonment and two pleaded not guilty to causing actual bodily harm, but the jury found them guilty.

Clough ordered Hart to break the victim's fingers in a taxi driven by Moore, the court heard.

Mr Mullen can be heard in the video screaming in pain, while Hart dances to pop song "All That She Wants" by Ace of Base, the jury was told.

'Intimidate and terrify'

Clough admitted in court the attack was related to a £100 debt.

"We wanted to teach him a lesson after he stole the money," he said. "We pushed him in the river."

Mr Justice Dingemans said: "He must have been taken against his will and told he was going to be taken up to the moor and left for dead or killed.

"The torture and humiliation was deliberately designed to intimidate and terrify him."

Clough was sentenced to eight years in prison after admitting causing actual bodily harm and being found guilty of false imprisonment.

Moore and Hart were found guilty of both offences by a jury, and were was jailed for six and six-and-a-half years respectively.