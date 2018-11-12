Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Firefighters spotted Catherine Jarvis watching them extinguish the fire

A spurned bride set her fiance's Devon home alight just 10 days after they called off their wedding.

Catherine Jarvis, 54, who now lives in Wimbledon, was jailed for 21 months, suspended for two years, at Exeter Crown Court.

She walked out on her partner Colin, whose surname she had already taken, when she found he had been unfaithful.

She was arrested after firefighters saw her watching them extinguish the fire in Kingkerswell in June 2016.

'Immediate suspicion'

About £3,000 worth of damage was caused in the fire, and no-one was injured.

Jarvis had moved out of her fiance's home but returned, broke in through an upstairs window, and used a lighter to set fire to tassels on the sofa in the living room, before escaping down a ladder.

Judge David Evans said: "It was through great good fortune that the fire service arrived within five minutes and the fire did not spread from the property, and thankfully, no lives were put in danger."

There was "immediate suspicion" around Jarvis because of the recent breakdown of the engagement, he added.

One neighbour saw her walking away from the house shortly before another saw the smoke and called the emergency services.

She initially denied having anything to do with the blaze but later admitted admitted arson.

She was ordered to pay £3,000 costs and carry out 150 hours of unpaid community work.