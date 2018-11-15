Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Victor Martin threw the hamster and cage at his wife during an argument

A man who lost his temper while building a trampoline, throwing a hamster at his wife in the ensuing row, has been jailed for 14 months.

Victor Martin, 56, threw the animal's cage, crockery and furniture at Theresa Martin during the attack in Exmouth.

During a 17-minute 999 call from a bathroom Mrs Martin could be heard screaming as she pushed against the door to keep her husband out.

At Exeter Crown Court Martin admitted battery and making threats to kill.

'Terrified'

The argument started after Martin threw a metal trampoline pole at a rabbit hutch in the back garden.

When police arrived, they found a trail of broken plates and mugs, as well as the overturned cage with the hamster - which was unhurt - inside.

Martin had attacked the bathroom door with a steak knife in a bid to reach his wife.

Judge David Evans said it was clear that Mrs Martin was "terrified".

"When she barricaded herself in that room, she feared for her safety," he added.