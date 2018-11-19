Three children arrested in Dartmouth after double-decker bus joyride
- 19 November 2018
Three children have been detained after a double-decker bus was stolen and driven around a Devon town.
Kingsbridge Police were called to Townstal Road in Dartmouth at about 16:40 GMT on Sunday.
They said three boys, aged 13 and 14, were detained at the scene, and will be interviewed by officers.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the theft or joyriding to contact them.