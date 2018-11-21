Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption A Home Office consultant forensic pathologist said Matthew Jackson had 56 injuries

A drug user allegedly stabbed during an argument with his dealer suffered more than 50 injuries, including six wounds from an ornamental fork.

Matthew Jackson died after some of the cuts went 3in (8cm) into his body hitting his heart, lungs and liver.

The wounds were inflicted by David Ablett during a fight in Teignmouth, Exeter Crown Court was told.

Mr Ablett, 52, of Teignmouth, Devon, denies murder and says he was acting in self-defence.

Mr Jackson, 38, had walked from his home in Bishopsteignton to Teignmouth to buy drugs on 2 June last year, the court heard.

The prosecution says Mr Ablett kept a distinctive two-pronged ornamental fork at his home for protection and used it to inflict the fatal stab wounds.

Simon Laws QC, prosecuting, said the defendant called a friend called Neal Hinton to help him drag the body across the road and dump it next to wheelie bins, but they left a trail of blood which police followed back to his door.

The jury has been told that Hinton, 39, of Teignmouth, has pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice.

Home Office consultant forensic pathologist Russell Delaney told the court that Mr Jackson would have died from internal bleeding within minutes of being stabbed.

Nearly two litres of blood was found in his chest cavity during a post-mortem examination.

Dr Delaney also said there were injuries to his wrist which may have been caused by him trying to fend off a weapon.

The pathologist said a large area of grazing on Mr Jackson's back was probably caused when he was dragged across the street, and suggested he was still alive at the time.

The trial continues.