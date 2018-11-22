Bomb disposal experts have been called in after reports of a possible explosive device at a property in Exeter.

Police and a specialist Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team were called to Larkbear Road, Exeter at 19:35 GMT on Wednesday.

They remain at the scene, but no homes have had to be evacuated.

A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing explosive devices.

Det Ch Insp Roy Linden said: "Public safety is our main priority at this time, and EOD have attended the property and have confirmed that there is currently no requirement for any surrounding properties to be evacuated.

"This will be under constant review as inquiries continue."

