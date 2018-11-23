Exeter man charged with possession of explosives
A 29-year-old man has been charged with making or possessing explosives.
Bomb disposal experts were called to a flat on Larkbeare Road, Exeter, at about 19:35 GMT on Wednesday following reports of possible explosive material inside.
Supt Matt Lawler from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Officers have now left the area and returned it to normal."
Robert Manners is due to appear at Exeter Magistrates Court later.