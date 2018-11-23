Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to an ice cream shop on Plymouth Barbican on Thursday evening

A man armed with what is thought to be a handgun has robbed an ice cream parlour, police have said.

The suspect was wearing a pair of polka dot tights over his face when he entered Valenti's Gelato Venue on Plymouth Barbican just after 18:30 GMT on Thursday.

Described as a white male in his late 40s, he threatened staff before fleeing with cash from the till.

Devon and Cornwall Police is appealing for information.

The man is said to be 5ft 8ins tall and of average build, with a short, grey beard and gaunt cheekbones.

He was wearing a grey hooded top and a brown coat, and had the upper part of his face obscured by hosiery.

Devon and Cornwall Police said in a statement: "A full policing response was sent to the area including officers from the armed response unit, but despite full searches the suspect was not located."