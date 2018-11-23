Image copyright Proud2Be Image caption A temporary rainbow road crossing was set up in Totnes in 2014 for the Totnes Pride Festival

Plans to install a "rainbow road crossing" have been blocked by councillors.

An action group in Totnes, Devon, had been working on getting a permanent crossing after a temporary one was set up for the town's pride event in 2014.

But South Hams District Council said it could not support the move because it would be too "ambiguous".

In 2017, the council's Highways and Traffic Orders Committee welcomed the idea.

However, in a meeting on Friday, it was agreed a rainbow crossing would "cause confusion" because people "might not be sure what it was", according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

The BBC has contacted the Totnes Rainbow Crossing Action Group for comment.