Police have named a man they want to question over two armed robberies in the same city.

Detectives in Plymouth are warning the public not to approach Andreas Babic, 41, and say people should call 999 if they see him.

He is described as a Croatian national and is about 5ft 8ins (1.72m) tall.

The first armed robbery took place at about 18:30 GMT on Thursday at an ice cream parlour. The second was at a convenience store on Friday afternoon.

Investigating officer Det Insp Scott Bradley said: "We are appealing to the public to help police locate Andreas Babic in connection with two alleged armed robberies in Plymouth.

"I'm confident that someone will have seen him or know of his whereabouts."

The first armed robbery was reported at Valenti's ice cream store in the Barbican area of Plymouth.

A man with a handgun demanded cash from the till from an 18-year-old female assistant and then ran off.

Image copyright Google Image caption An ice cream shop on Plymouth Barbican was raided on Thursday evening

On Friday afternoon at about 14:00 GMT another armed robbery took place at the L M Stores on North Road West.

A man took the till but dropped the gun he was carrying, which has been seized by police.

The till has since been located.