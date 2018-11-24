A man wanted in connection with two armed robberies in the same city has been arrested.

Croatian national Andreas Babic, 41, is being held in custody.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked the public for "their assistance in this matter".

The first armed robbery was reported at Valenti's ice cream store in the Barbican area of Plymouth on Thursday. The second was at L M Stores on North Road West on Friday.

No other suspects are being sought, but the force said it would welcome any new information.