Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Andreas Babic will appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday

A man has been charged following a series of robberies and thefts in Plymouth.

The charges relate to two alleged robberies, six burglaries and a theft that took place at a number of shops and businesses in the city between 8 and 23 November.

Andreas Babic, 41, of no fixed address, Plymouth, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday.

Devon and Cornwall Police thanked the public for their assistance.