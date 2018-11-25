Man charged over spate of robberies in Plymouth
- 25 November 2018
A man has been charged following a series of robberies and thefts in Plymouth.
The charges relate to two alleged robberies, six burglaries and a theft that took place at a number of shops and businesses in the city between 8 and 23 November.
Andreas Babic, 41, of no fixed address, Plymouth, will appear before Plymouth Magistrates Court on Monday.
Devon and Cornwall Police thanked the public for their assistance.