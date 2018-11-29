Image copyright FAMILY HANDOUT Image caption Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock collapsed after taking the drug at a Basshunter gig in Plymouth

A teenager has been jailed for supplying the MDMA which killed two of his friends.

Charlie Gregory bought £56 of the ecstasy powder from the dark web for him and his friends to take at a Basshunter gig in Plymouth.

Aaron Reilly and Joshua Brock, both 19, collapsed after taking the drug at Pryzm nightclub in December.

Judge Robert Linford said he had "no alternative" but to jail Gregory for 14 months.

The 19-year-old student was told he will serve at least half his sentence.

Image caption Charlie Gregory will serve at least half of his 14-month sentence

Mr Reilly and Mr Brock were pronounced dead in hospital shortly after collapsing in the club at about 02:00 GMT on 9 December.

The court heard how tests showed MDMA levels in their blood were "well within the range where death has been attributed to MDMA alone".

The family of Mr Reilly, from Newton Abbot, described him as "a much-loved son, brother, grandson and boyfriend" who loved skateboarding and playing computer games.

Mr Brock, from Okehampton, was said to be "a loving son to Steve and Sandra, an inspirational brother to Liam and Demelza and a loyal mate to all his friends".