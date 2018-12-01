Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to Brixham Marina at about 06:30 GMT on Saturday

Four people have been treated for smoke inhalation after a bed caught fire on a yacht in Devon.

Firefighters dealt with the blaze on the boat in Brixham Marina at about 06:30 GMT.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire damaged most of the 54ft (16m) yacht's cabin.

The fire, thought to have been started by accident, also completely destroyed the bed and the mattress.