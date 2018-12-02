Man arrested for arson after Seaton flats fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a "serious" fire at a block of flats in Devon.
Firefighters were called to the Royal Clarence building on Harbour Road in Seaton at about 07:49 GMT.
Three people were treated by paramedics after the fire ripped through the building, leading to the collapse of a ceiling.
Police said a local man was arrested at the scene.
Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out by 11:00.
There are 15 flats in the building across four floors. The local authority is now co-ordinating accommodation for the affected residents.