Man arrested for arson after Seaton flats fire

  • 2 December 2018
Harbor Road in Seaton, Devon, Image copyright Sgt Dave T
Image caption Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a "serious" fire at a block of flats in Devon.

Firefighters were called to the Royal Clarence building on Harbour Road in Seaton at about 07:49 GMT.

Three people were treated by paramedics after the fire ripped through the building, leading to the collapse of a ceiling.

Police said a local man was arrested at the scene.

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said the fire was put out by 11:00.

There are 15 flats in the building across four floors. The local authority is now co-ordinating accommodation for the affected residents.

