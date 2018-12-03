Image copyright Charles Mortimer Image caption The animals had been grazing in the grounds of a valley near the Earl of Devon's estate

Two lambs have been rescued from a 20ft (6m) well in a valley known as Mrs Bean's Bottom.

The historic well in the grounds of Powderham Castle, near Exeter, has not been used since World War One.

The three-week-old sheep fell into it near the Earl of Devon's estate on Friday.

Farmer Charles Mortimer said the two sheep are now "doing fine" after his son discovered the missing pair while inspecting the flock.

The animals had been grazing in the grounds of a valley known locally as Mrs Bean's Bottom, named after former owner Mrs Bean.

Mr Mortimer said: "My son decided he'd walk round the field that day, otherwise he probably wouldn't have even found them, ever, probably.

The rescue operation required a "bit of thought", he added.

"We got a couple of long poles and tied a noose to the pole and managed to put a noose round the lambs necks and pull them up."

Mr Mortimer said the lambs were not injured while they were being pulled out of the well due to their strong neck muscles.

Despite one of the lambs' mothers initially rejecting the animal after the rescue, both were now doing well, he added.