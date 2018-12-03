Image caption The jury was told the girl was in care when she came into contact with Mr Gezi

A mental health crisis worker had a sexual affair with a 15-year-old girl he was treating for depression and suspected PTSD, a court has heard.

Givemore Gezi, 40, was a senior nurse when he allegedly started a four-month relationship with the girl in Devon.

Exeter Crown Court heard the girl became pregnant to the married father.

He denies rape, sexual activity with a child, sexual activity by a carer with a person with a mental disorder and perverting the course of justice.

Mr Gezi's behaviour came to light when his wife became suspicious and found he had been sending texts and making calls to the girl, the jury was told.

She called the number and told the shocked girl, who had turned 16, that Mr Gezi was married. The next day the girl told her teacher about the affair.

He is alleged to have carried on seeing the girl and having sex with her, and trying to persuade her not to cooperate with the police investigation into him.

Mr Gezi, of Maidenway Road, Paignton, was working for the Torbay Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service when he came into contact with the victim, who was in care and living with foster parents.

Heather Hope, prosecuting, said the sexual contact started in early December 2017 when the girl was 15 and the couple started having full sex when she turned 16.

The relationship continued until police were called in.

Miss Hope said: "Instead of providing her with the help and support she needed, he used his position to groom her into believing she was special to him and they were boyfriend and girlfriend. At that time she was just 15.

"He was supposed to be safeguarding her from precisely the type of behaviour he engaged in."

The trial continues.