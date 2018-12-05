Image copyright Reuters Image caption The Falcon 9 rocket soared into the sky over Cape Canaveral carrying 5,600lb (2,500kg) of gear

Thousands of worms have been fired into space so that scientists can learn how their muscles work in zero gravity.

They hitched a ride on the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, lifting off from Cape Canaveral, Florida at 18:16 GMT on Wednesday.

The flight was delayed for 24 hours after mouldy food was found in another team's capsule within the rocket.

The worms are scheduled to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday.

Teams from Exeter, Nottingham and Lancaster universities are hoping the microscopic worms could lead to new treatments for muscular dystrophy.

The Molecular Muscle Experiment aims to "understand the causes of neuromuscular decline in space".

Image copyright Alexander Gerst Image caption The crew that will conduct experiments on the worms arrived at the ISS on Monday

The two new astronauts who will be conducting experiments on the worms have already arrived at the ISS.

Anne McClain, an American who studied at Bath and Bristol universities, and Canadian David Saint-Jacques, who studied at Cambridge University, launched from Kazakhstan in a Russian Soyuz on Monday.

Researchers had been worried that the worms, which have a life span of about two weeks, could have grown to be too old after the launch was delayed.

The worms share many biological characteristics with humans, according to Exeter University, including "alterations to muscle and the ability to use energy".

Other experiments among more than 250 on board include one which involves a new kind of mustard green lettuce that will be grown in space by astronauts.

The mission is SpaceX's 16th for Nasa as part of a long-term contract to ferry supplies to space.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The nematode worm species, Caenorhabditis elegans, is about 1mm in length