A 17-year-old boy is in hospital with a serious chest wound after being stabbed in Plymouth city centre.

Police were called to Armada Way at about 22:40 GMT on Tuesday after the boy suffered a violent assault, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Two men from Plymouth, aged 20 and 23, were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Local searches located what officers believe to be the weapon used. A cordon remains in place in the area.

The arrested men remain in custody, awaiting questioning.

Det Insp Dave Eames, of Devon and Cornwall Police, said: "We currently believe all three men involved in this matter were known to each other and this is an isolated incident."