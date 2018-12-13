Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Adrian Munday's body was found at his house in Devon in October 2015

Better communication between support agencies "could possibly have prevented the murder of a vulnerable adult", a report has found.

Adrian Munday, 51, was manipulated and then killed by violent criminal Stuart Hodgkin in October 2015.

A safeguarding report found fault with a number of organisations including health, probation and rehabilitation services.

Mr Munday's twin sister said agencies had to learn from their mistakes.

Image caption Adrian Munday's sister Sarah Compton said he was "a gentle giant with a generous heart"

The Devon Safeguarding Adults Board report found agencies had focused too much on Adrian Munday's drug problems, which increased his "vulnerability to exploitation".

The report highlights inconsistency in the joint work between Devon Partnership Trust and the Community Care Trust.

It also identifies key failures on the part of the National Probation Service and the Devon, Dorset and Cornwall Community Rehabilitation Company who were responsible for monitoring and supervising Hodgkin.

Responding to the report, Mr Munday's sister Sarah Compton said: "You can't imagine what it's like to have a family member murdered until it happens to you.

"I think it's absolutely essential, and this is a plea from my heart to the agencies, [that they] learn from this review."

Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Stuart Hodgkin was jailed for a minimum of 20 years for murder

In the weeks before the killing Stuart Hodgkin had manipulated Mr Munday after meeting him on a train.

He took over his home in Newton Abbot, Devon, robbing him of his money and possessions.

The known criminal and drug user moved in with Mr Munday, making him sleep on the floor and demanding money from his family.

Mr Munday's body was found burned on 6 October 2015. He had injuries all over his body including 20 rib fractures, broken toes and significant head and brain injuries.

Hodgkin was jailed for life for murder and died of cancer last April.