Image copyright Volkswagen Image caption A Tiguan similar to the one pictured was at the centre of the search

A forgetful driver called police when he couldn't remember where his car was parked.

The "embarrassed" motorist asked officers in Tiverton, Devon, to help him locate his "pride and joy" - a VW Tiguan - after searching for several days.

Bobbies turned to the public for help when the hunt for the car - worth about £19,000 - left them "stumped".

It was later found - with a few parking tickets - behind a branch of Boots.

The force said the "older gentleman" had "got slightly confused as to where his car has been left".

'Very grateful'

They had asked the public to report any sightings of the "lost and lonely" silver vehicle.

In their Facebook appeal, officers said the man had "given us his slightly embarrassed permission to post this in the hope it will be shared and we might locate his pride and joy".

Once the car was found, they added: "The chap has been informed and is very grateful".

More news and stories from Devon