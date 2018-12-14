Image copyright Exeter Court Service Image caption Steven McMahon was found guilty of wounding and possessing a hammer as an offensive weapon

A former prisoner has been convicted of attacking his girlfriend's ex-partner with a claw hammer.

Steven McMahon had only been free for a few weeks when he lay in wait for Benjamin Watkins and hit him repeatedly around the head with the weapon.

After his arrest, police found a note in his pocket planning the attack.

McMahon, 35, was found guilty at Exeter Crown Court of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon and will be sentenced at a later date.

The court heard he was angry because Mr Watkins had informed police McMahon, of Clinton Rise, Beer, had been staying at the home of his ex-partner, where two young children were living.

Before the attack in July, Mr Watkins had gone to the house in Foxhill, Axminster, to raise his concerns. When he arrived, McMahon slipped out of the back door and lay in wait.

Image copyright Google Image caption McMahon caught up with his victim in Lyme Close, Axminster, where he carried out the attack

Mr Watkins was left covered in blood after being hit four times on the head and suffered injuries to his forehead and nose.

McMahon fled the scene but was arrested the next day when he went to a doctor's surgery with a head injury, apparently suffered during the struggle.

The plan was set out on the note found in his pocket which read: "go out bk door, wait for him there, do whatever".

He was on prison licence after being released halfway through an eight-year and 10-month sentence for a robbery in which he stabbed a pizza delivery man.

McMahon denied wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, wounding, and possession of a hammer and knife in a public place, telling the jury he was acting in self defence.

He was cleared of wounding with intent and having a knife but found guilty of wounding and possessing an offensive weapon.