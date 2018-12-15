Image copyright Steve Mammatt

Passengers were left stuck on a cross-Channel ferry when a vehicle door jammed after the vessel hit its berth in north-west France.

The door of the Brittany Ferries' Armorique could not be opened for about an hour and half at Roscoff.

One passenger, who did not want to be named, said there was a "big jolt" on the ferry from Plymouth.

A Brittany Ferries spokesman said the ship made "heavier than usual contact with the berth" on Saturday morning.

He said that as a consequence the vessel's vehicle door "could not immediately be opened".

Stuck on the ferry to Roscoff due to the driver crashing it in to the Quay. An engineer fixing the landing ramp is assisted by a dude with a big hammer... then THIS HAPPENS... you couldn't write this... pic.twitter.com/PftaZsvisN — Ricky Martin (@RexMartin) December 15, 2018

Customers who had already gone down to the car decks were asked to return to the passenger lounges "for their own comfort."

He added: "We apologise to all our customers who were affected and would like to thank them for their patience this morning."

The Armorique carries up to 1,500 passengers and 470 cars.