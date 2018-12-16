Image copyright Karen Corbett Image caption Jack returned home with the pellet lodged in his face

A cat owner says her pet is "lucky to be alive" after an air gun pellet became lodged in its face.

Seven-month-old Jack returned home in Chudleigh, Devon, on Friday with the pellet stuck in the bone.

Owner Karen Corbett said her kitten is recovering at home after having it removed by the vet and wants to warn other pet owners in the area.

Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed it was investigating allegations of an attack on the animal.

Ms Corbett said: "The pellet got lodged in a bone, so he had to be knocked out to have it taken out.

"He's fine now, you'd never know it happened apart from a couple of stitches, but if it had been higher he could have died.

"My worry is that it's a residential area and a child could have been hit."