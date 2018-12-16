Image copyright Devon County Hunt Saboteurs Image caption The woman was later discharged from Derriford Hospital in Plymouth

A hunt saboteur has been injured in an alleged attack by huntsmen.

The 31-year-old woman was injured in an "unprovoked attack" by members of the Eggesford Hunt, Devon County Hunt Saboteurs said.

She was airlifted to hospital from Exbourne, near Okehampton, at about 15:30 GMT on Saturday and later discharged, said Devon and Cornwall Police. The force is investigating.

No-one from the hunt was immediately available for comment.

The saboteurs thanked Devon Air Ambulance Service and Derriford Hospital "for their amazing support".