Image caption The victim was found in Marley Road by a member of the public

A 17-year-old boy has denied the rape and attempted murder of a ten-year-old girl who was allegedly attacked and dumped in a stream.

The girl was hospitalised after being found in Marley Road in Exmouth, Devon, on 4 October.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied attempted murder, rape, and attempting to choke the girl with the intent to commit rape.

But he admitted at Exeter Crown Court that he sexually assaulted the girl.

The boy, who was 16 at the time of the alleged offences, appeared before High Court judge Mrs Justice May via video-link from Feltham Young Offenders' Institution.

He was remanded in custody, and will appear again at an eight-day trial at the court on 25 February.