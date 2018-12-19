CQC 'must review NHS trust recruitment'

Image caption Dr Paula Vasco-Knight resigned from her post in 2014 after an employment tribunal

Lessons need to be learned from the re-employment of an NHS boss accused of serious misconduct, an ombudsman said.

Dr Paula Vasco-Knight resigned from South Devon NHS Trust in 2014 after an employment tribunal and later joined another trust.

The Care Quality Commission was told it must review how it makes sure trusts employ "fit and proper" directors.

The CQC admitted a whistleblower's expectations had not been met in the "challenging" case.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman investigated a complaint from whistleblower Clare Sardari, who said the CQC had failed to adequately oversee Dr Vasco-Knight's re-employment.

Ms Sardari had raised a "genuine concern" in 2014 that Dr Vasco-Knight had arranged for the appointment of a relative's partner into a post at the South Devon NHS Foundation Trust.

She said Dr Vasco-Knight, who was the trust's chief executive, had failed to disclose her knowledge of the candidate.

Dr Vasco-Knight resigned after the employment tribunal found Ms Sardari had been prevented from returning to work while she persisted with her complaint.

The following year Dr Vasco-Knight was employed at a new trust, where she was later promoted to "interim chief executive".

Image copyright Clare Sardari Image caption Clare Sardari raised a "genuine concern" in 2014 about Dr Vasco-Knight

Ms Sardari complained about the CQC's regulation of the Fit and Proper Persons Requirement (FPPR), which requires NHS trusts to make sure their directors are "fit and proper" to carry out their duties.

She said: "The CQC acted dishonourably by trivialising whistleblower retaliation in its handling of my case.

"Accountability is vital to protect the public interest."

Rob Behrens, the Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman, said the CQC's approach "needs reviewing".

"The public and NHS staff must have confidence that NHS leaders are fit and proper to do the job and that whistleblowers will not be penalised for raising concerns," he added.

The CQC accepted it had not met Ms Sardari's expectations, but said it had "concerns about the approach adopted by the Ombudsman which led to some of the findings of maladministration".