Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption PC Lucy Clark was accused of perverting the course of justice

An officer for Devon and Cornwall Police has been cleared of framing a woman she arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

PC Lucy Clark, 30, arrested Shniece McMenamin outside a nightclub in Union Street, Plymouth in 2016.

She claimed the reggae singer grabbed her arm and pulled it downwards sharply two or three times, causing her to arrest Ms McMenamin to maintain order.

PC Clarke said she had nothing to gain by lying and has always denied perjury.

She was called to assist when trouble broke out near the club on 9 May.

Broken finger

However, footage of the alleged assault on the PC was not recorded on CCTV, Exeter Crown Court heard.

PC Clarke said that was because of the angle at which Ms McMenamin was standing at the time, in relation to the camera.

It is the second perjury trial PC Clark has faced, the first ended in June when the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

On that occasion a judge advised prosecutors not to seek a retrial but the second trial went ahead and ended earlier.

More stories from across Devon

Miss McMenamin said she suffered a broken finger as she was detained and argued that she did not touch PC Clark and could not understand why she had been arrested.

Senior officers reviewed the CCTV footage at the time and released her, having decided there was no evidence of an assault.

Image copyright Google Image caption Miss McMenamin argued that she did not touch PC Clark and could not understand why she had been arrested

Wedding cancelled

PC Clark told the court: "She got my arm and you can see on the footage my left arm in motion trying to get her off me. My face shows something was going on.

"You can see my mouth as I have gone 'ow'.

"I am not perverting the course of justice. I'm not lying. I have got nothing to gain by doing so, I really haven't."

PC Clark said the inquiry and her suspension had taken a huge toll on her personal life, causing her to need counselling and take anti-depressants.

She said it had also caused the breakdown of her relationship, leading to the cancellation of her wedding.

She was cleared of perverting the course of justice by making false statements and crime reports.