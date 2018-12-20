Exeter hit-and-run crash woman dies in hospital
A 19-year-old woman who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Exeter has died of her injuries.
She was hit by a car underneath a railway bridge on Alphington Road, Exeter, at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday 15 December.
The victim, who has yet to be formally identified, died in hospital on Wednesday.
A 26-year-old man from Exeter was arrested and bailed until 13 January.
He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident.
Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for witnesses.