Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the driver fled the scene in Alphington Road, Exeter and was located a short time later

A 19-year-old woman who was struck in a hit-and-run crash in Exeter has died of her injuries.

She was hit by a car underneath a railway bridge on Alphington Road, Exeter, at about 21:20 GMT on Saturday 15 December.

The victim, who has yet to be formally identified, died in hospital on Wednesday.

A 26-year-old man from Exeter was arrested and bailed until 13 January.

He was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit through drugs, driving a motor vehicle dangerously and being the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop after a road accident.

Devon and Cornwall Police appealed for witnesses.