Image copyright Nick Irving Image caption PC Lucy Clark was found not guilty of perverting the course of justice

An officer for Devon and Cornwall Police will remain suspended after being cleared of framing a woman she arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

PC Lucy Clark, 30, arrested Shniece McMenamin outside a nightclub in Union Street, Plymouth in 2016.

She claimed the singer grabbed her arm and pulled it downwards two or three times, causing her to arrest Ms McMenamin.

The force said it was waiting for the findings of a conduct inquiry.

PC Clarke had been accused of lying to the desk sergeant when she arrested reggae singer Ms McMenamin, and repeating the falsehood in a witness statement.

Break up

But she said she had nothing to gain by lying, and was found not guilty at Exeter Crown Court in December.

She told the jury at her trial that the strain of the case had caused the break up of her relationship with her fiance, the cancellation of their wedding, and of her needing treatment for depression.

The force said it was waiting for the outcome of a further inquiry from its professional standards department into PC Clarke's conduct.

It said she would continue to be suspended until the inquiry was completed.

PC Clark has been suspended for two years and seven months since the incident, which led to a complaint by Ms McMenamin, who suffered a broken finger during her arrest.