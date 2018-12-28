Girl, 8, sexually assaulted in Plymouth SizzAll buffet
- 28 December 2018
An eight-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in the toilets of a buffet restaurant, police said.
She was attacked at SizzAll on Union Street, Plymouth, on Thursday between 12:45 and 13:15 GMT.
Officers are trying to trace to a "tall" man in dark clothing, aged about 30 years old, who was seen leaving the premises with a woman shortly after the assault.
Witnesses have been asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police via 101.