Two people have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after a toddler was found wandering alone in the street in Devon.

The boy, who police said was aged between one and two, was found by police in Main Avenue, Torquay, at about 13:30 GMT on Wednesday.

A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s are due to be interviewed by officers in the seaside town.

Police said they traced the boy's parents later that evening.

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said the boy was now "safe and well".

"A woman in her 40s and a man in his 30s have been arrested on suspicion of child neglect.

A force statement said the arrested pair remained "in police custody and will be interviewed by specialist child protection officers later today".

"Police investigations are ongoing," it said.