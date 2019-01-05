Image copyright Devon and Cornwall Police Image caption Jason Wickenden was last seen on 20 December

Police searching for a man who went missing before Christmas have found a body in a river.

It was discovered in the River Dart in Devon at about 11:00 GMT.

Officers had been looking for 44-year-old Jason Wickenden, a former Guernsey resident, who was last seen in Dartmouth on 20 December.

Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but his family has been told, Devon and Cornwall Police said.