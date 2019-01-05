Body found in search for missing man in Devon
- 5 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police searching for a man who went missing before Christmas have found a body in a river.
It was discovered in the River Dart in Devon at about 11:00 GMT.
Officers had been looking for 44-year-old Jason Wickenden, a former Guernsey resident, who was last seen in Dartmouth on 20 December.
Formal identification of the body is yet to take place but his family has been told, Devon and Cornwall Police said.