Image copyright Natasha Sale Image caption Natasha Sale died at the age of 31 after being diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2016

An online petition set up by a mother before she died of cervical cancer will be considered for debate in Parliament.

Natasha Sale, 31, from Newton Abbot, Devon campaigned to lower the cervical screening age from 25 to 18.

She was diagnosed in 2016 and wanted to help the "next generation of young ladies".

Her supporters said reaching the target of 100,000 signatures was what "Tash would have wanted".

She had obtained more than 78,000 signatures before her death.

Friends launched Natasha's Army to continue the campaign with the aim of helping women "lose the fear and get the smear".

In a social media post on Sunday, the group said it "totally smashed 100,000".

"Just what Tash would have wanted. So proud of her and her hard work even in her darkest days she wanted to help others.

"It's time we all push it now and get Parliament to take notice of us," it said.

Writing in response to her petition in September, the government said it had "accepted the UK National Screening Committee recommendation that the first invitation for cervical screening should be offered at age 25".

After the target was reached, it said: "Parliament considers all petitions that get more than 100,000 signatures for a debate."