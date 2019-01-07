Image caption The victim was stabbed in a Tesco car park in Barnstaple

A shopper suffered "catastrophic" injuries when he was stabbed multiple times in a supermarket car park, a court heard.

Lee Turner, 39, died after the attack just after 18:00 BST on 3 August at Tesco in Barnstaple, North Devon.

Prosecutors say Kevin Gale, who has paranoid schizophrenia, followed Mr Turner for 100 yards before the attack.

Jurors have been told their role is to decide whether Mr Gale, 50, who is unfit to plead, carried out the attack.

Exeter Crown Court had heard Mr Gale, from Rackfield Road, Barnstaple, is accused of using a "Spiderman" throwing knife with a 9cm blade to cause Mr Turner three wounds which were 6cm deep in this back and chest.

Sean Brunton QC, prosecuting, said Mr Turner, who had been in the supermarket buying milk, suffered "catastrophic blood loss" and his death from these injuries was "inevitable".

When interviewed by detectives, Mr Gale said Mr Turner gave him a strange look as they passed outside the store and made him feel intimidated.

Two other knives

The court heard Mr Gale had been wearing a distinctive bright blue bandana, knee length black and yellow socks and silver boots.

He went into the store but then turned round and went towards Mr Turner, the jury heard.

The court heard Mr Gale had suffered with serious mental health issues for a number of years including delusions, psychosis and paranoid schizophrenia.

He been under the care of the mental health team in north Devon since 2011 but had not been in trouble with the police before, the court heard.

Mr Brunton said Mr Gale directed police to where the knife was, near to the scene, and two other knives from the same set were found at his home.

The trial continues.