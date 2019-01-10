Woman dies in tipper truck crash on A39 in Barnstaple
- 10 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman hit by a tipper truck has died.
The 59-year-old pedestrian was hit at about 07:45 GMT on the A39 in Barnstaple, Devon and Cornwall Police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, and advised motorists to avoid the area while investigations take place.
The road is expected to remain closed between Roundswell roundabout and the Instow turn-off for several hours, police added.