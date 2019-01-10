Image caption The A39 was closed in both directions while investigations take place

A woman hit by a tipper truck has died.

The 59-year-old pedestrian was hit at about 07:45 GMT on the A39 in Barnstaple, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

Officers have appealed for witnesses to the crash, and advised motorists to avoid the area while investigations take place.

The road is expected to remain closed between Roundswell roundabout and the Instow turn-off for several hours, police added.