Woman dies after being knocked down in Torquay
- 12 January 2019
A driver is being questioned over the death of a pedestrian who was knocked down.
The woman, who has not been named, was struck by the vehicle in Torquay, Devon, at about 23:15 on Friday.
She was taken to Torbay Hospital, but was pronounced dead just after midnight.
Devon and Cornwall Police, who have appealed for witnesses to the accident on Torbay Road, said the driver of the vehicle involved is being questioned.