Image copyright Devon & Cornwall Police Image caption The car crashed and overturned in the Stoke Canon area of Exeter

A child has been rescued from an overturned car after it crashed on Saturday afternoon.

The driver of the car was arrested at the scene of the accident after providing a positive breath test.

In a tweet, one of the police officers involved said it made lane hogging "pale into insignificance".

The child, who was uninjured in the crash, in the Stoke Canon area of Exeter, Devon, was returned home by police officers.

For motorists in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, the legal limit is 80mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood. Scotland reduced its limit to 50mg in 2014.