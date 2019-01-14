An alleged far-right extremist has appeared in court accused of uploading a song named 'White Man' to a music streaming website.

Tristan Morgan, 51, from Exeter, appeared at the Old Bailey charged with two terrorism offences.

He is charged with encouraging an act of terrorism on or before 21 July last year.

Mr Morgan, of no fixed abode, spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, and that he was British.

The first charge states he uploaded "the song White Man to the website Soundcloud".

He is also accused and collecting information likely to be useful for the purposes of terrorism, namely the White Resistance Manual.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday 1 February.

The judge, Mr Justice Sweeney, set a date of July 1 for the trial, which is expected to last up to three weeks.