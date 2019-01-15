Image copyright Val Haynes Image caption Conservative Councillor Charlie Dennis was photographed by campaigners from the public gallery

A "brazen" councillor "should be sacked" for playing a game on his mobile phone during a controversial housing debate, campaigners say.

Conservative councillor Charlie Dennis was photographed apparently playing card game Solitaire while councillors discussed plans for thousands of new homes in Newton Abbot, Devon.

Councillor Dennis has apologised to the chairman, Teignbridge Council said.

It said "the behaviour of individual members is their responsibility".

In a statement a council spokeswoman added: "If a complaint is made in regard to their behaviour it will be considered in accordance with Code of Conduct procedures."

The public gallery at the full council meeting on Monday evening was filled with campaigners, concerned about plans for the new development in Wolborough.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption Campaigners took to Facebook to complain about what they had seen, including a Green Party supporter

Pictures of Councillor Dennis using his phone on Facebook were posted afterwards and attracted accusations that he was "arrogant" and "a disgrace".

Teignbridge Council said councillors voted to approve the preparation of a Wolborough Development Plan Document.

It said 24 councillors voted for the move, three against and 13 abstained, but it could not comment on how Councillor Dennis voted.

He has not yet responded to the BBC.