A30 Monkton lorry 'wrong side of road' drink driving arrest
- 20 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a lorry was reported driving the wrong way down a major road.
He was arrested on the A30 near Monkton, Honiton, Devon, at 07:10 GMT on Sunday.
Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports of a lorry driving on the wrong side of the road 15 minutes earlier, but no one had been hurt.
They said the vehicle had European number plates.