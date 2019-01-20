Image copyright Google Image caption The lorry was reported near the village of Monkton in Devon on the A30

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a lorry was reported driving the wrong way down a major road.

He was arrested on the A30 near Monkton, Honiton, Devon, at 07:10 GMT on Sunday.

Devon and Cornwall Police said it received reports of a lorry driving on the wrong side of the road 15 minutes earlier, but no one had been hurt.

They said the vehicle had European number plates.