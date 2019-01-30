Image copyright Google Image caption The company has immediately ceased trading after losing a large customer in recent days

The UK's largest manufacturer of ceramic wall and floor tiles has gone into administration.

British Ceramic Tile Limited is based in Newton Abbot in Devon and also has a site in Cleckheaton, Yorkshire.

It has ceased trading with immediate effect after losing a "key customer contract in recent days", resulting in 313 redundancies.

The company's remaining 67 employees will now work on winding down the business.

Joint administrator Andrew Sheridan said: "British Ceramic Tile Limited is a leading player in the manufacturer of ceramic tiles, with a long-standing heritage in the local communities in which it operates and a stellar reputation for its quality products.

"Unfortunately, challenging trading conditions and the termination of a key customer contract in recent days have forced the business to enter administration and cease trading with immediate effect."