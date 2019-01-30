Image copyright Google Image caption The volunteer was working at the car park near Mill Bay beach

A man who knocked out a 72-year-old National Trust volunteer in a "mindless" attack has been ordered to do 120 hours of community service.

Scott Wade, 26, of Woodthorpe Road, Sheffield kicked and punched the parking warden in a row over a space at East Portlemouth, Devon, a court heard.

The unnamed man was working at the car park near Mill Bay beach last August.

Wade admitted assault and was ordered to pay £500 compensation and £250 costs by Plymouth magistrates.

A spokeswoman for the National Trust said: "This was a senseless and mindless act on a much loved member of staff who was just doing his job helping people to enjoy their visit to the coast in South Devon, we are pleased that the legal process has recognised this."