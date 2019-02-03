Death of boy, 15, in Salcombe 'unexplained'
- 3 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 15-year-old boy has been found dead at a seaside resort town, prompting a police investigation.
The boy's body was found at a house in Salcombe, south Devon, on Saturday morning, said Devon and Cornwall Police.
The teenager's death is being treated as "unexplained" and officers' investigations are ongoing, the force said.
Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.