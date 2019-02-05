Image caption The Star Wars Imperial scout walker, known as an AT-ST, sits at the side of the A38 in Devon

A life-size replica of a Star Wars Imperial scout walker has been saved from the scrap heap.

Paul Parker, from Ashburton, Devon, installed the 4.5m (14ft) tall AT-ST at the side of the A38 last year to raise the town's profile.

But Teignbridge Council asked him to remove it as it had been erected without planning permission.

The structure has now been secured for the next 10 years after the council granted Mr Parker consent to retain it.

"Thanks to everyone that has helped and given support," Mr Parker said.

Image copyright LDRS Image caption Paul Parker thanked everyone who had supported the campaign

Creator Dean Harvey said it took more than 400 hours to make the replica.

The AT-ST (All Terrain Scout Transport) first featured in the second instalment of the original Star Wars trilogy during the Battle of Hoth in The Empire Strikes Back.

It is best remembered by fans for its appearance fighting the Ewoks at the Battle of Endor in Return of the Jedi.