Image caption There is some debate over whether the pasty originated in Devon or Cornwall

A cash-strapped Devon council has risked controversy by buying a Cornish pasty factory.

Torbay Council has paid £3m for the Proper Cornish factory in Bodmin, Cornwall, in a bid to improve finances.

"We all know that pasties originate from Devon but they should be investing in Torbay to help the local economy," said councillor Steve Darling.

In 2011, the European Commission gave protected status to Cornish pasties, so long as they are prepared in Cornwall.

Image copyright Google Image caption The factory has been leased back to the manufacturer

Torbay Council is trying to grow its revenues with business investments, and has spent £100m on four properties in the last financial year.

The authority's multi-million property portfolio includes hotels, office blocks and distribution centres in different parts of the country.

Torbay Council has declined to comment on the locations of their investments, but confirmed the factory would be leased back to the Proper Cornish Ltd.

According to its investment strategy, the council can invest up to £200m in "opportunities and assets" to generate income.