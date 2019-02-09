Image copyright Google Image caption The man was kitesurfing on Saunton Sands when he got into difficulty

A kitesurfer has died after getting into difficulty amid strong winds off the north coast of Devon.

Police said the man, who has not been identified, was fatally injured on the beach at Saunton Sands near Bideford just after 11:00 GMT.

He was taken to North Devon District Hospital by air ambulance, but was confirmed dead at 13:27.

Winds of up to 56mph were recorded in the area earlier, according to the Met Office.

A spokesman for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "This incident is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

"The incident will remain in the hands of the coroner and a file of evidence will be submitted to the coroner.

"It is then a matter for an inquest."