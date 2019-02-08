Image copyright Google Image caption The falling tree hit two moving cars on the A384 in Buckfastleigh, Devon

A man has been critically injured and a woman hurt by a falling tree that hit their cars.

Emergency services were called to the A384 in Buckfastleigh, Devon, at about 05:30 GMT following reports of a tree being blown over on to two vehicles.

Police said a lorry driver used his HGV to block the road and prevent further injuries.

Emergency crews remain at the scene and the road has been closed in both directions.

Police said the male driver of one of the cars "sustained serious injuries" and the woman in the other car was taken to Derriford Hospital with minor injuries.

The tree came down near the Dartbridge Inn and the road has been shut between the A38 Dartbridge junction and the Dartington roundabout.

South Western Ambulance Service said it sent with two ambulance crews to the scene.

Drivers have been advised to avoid the area.