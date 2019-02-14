Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Hector has captured hearts all over the world - but staff say he still has not found a home

People from all over the world have offered to rehome a lurcher dubbed "Britain's loneliest dog".

Two-year-old Hector has been looking for a home since 2017, when he was rescued by the RSPCA over welfare concerns.

But despite capturing hundreds of hearts, Little Valley Animal Shelter in Exeter, Devon, said he has still not found the one.

Hector is looking for an active, adult-only household in south-west England.

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Two-year-old Hector was rescued by the RSPCA in October 2017 and has spent more than 500 days at the shelter

He needs to be the only pet in his new home and is looking for someone who can spend lots of time with him, as he finds being alone very difficult.

The lonely lurcher, who has spent more than 500 days at the shelter, was rescued when he was just 12 weeks old.

Little Valley has been "inundated" with messages from would-be owners since launching its appeal.

However staff said that many of the offers were unsuitable as they came from other parts of the country or overseas.

They thanked "everyone for the outpouring of support" and said they hoped to find the right person soon.